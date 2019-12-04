NATO reiterates commitment to fight terrorism

All NATO members are committed to fight terrorism, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : All NATO members are committed to fight terrorism, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday. In a news conference following the NATO leaders' summit in London , Stoltenberg said an attack on any member states will be seen as an attack on all members.

"We stand together all for one, and one for all. Our commitment to Article 5, the collective defense clause of our Alliance, is ironclad," he said.

The NATO secretary general also said the alliance closely follows and supports peace process in Afghanistan.

On Turkey's purchase of S-400 air defense system, NATO chief said that S-400 will never be integrated into NATO systems and it will be a "stand alone" system.

He also said that a defense plan regarding Baltic countries has also been adopted by the alliance. YPG/PKK's terror designation was not discussed widely in the summit, Stoltenberg added.