UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Reiterates Commitment To Fight Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:54 PM

NATO reiterates commitment to fight terrorism

All NATO members are committed to fight terrorism, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :All NATO members are committed to fight terrorism, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday. In a news conference following the NATO leaders' summit in London, Stoltenberg said an attack on any member states will be seen as an attack on all members.

"We stand together all for one, and one for all. Our commitment to Article 5, the collective defense clause of our Alliance, is ironclad," he said.

The NATO secretary general also said the alliance closely follows and supports peace process in Afghanistan.

On Turkey's purchase of S-400 air defense system, NATO chief said that S-400 will never be integrated into NATO systems and it will be a "stand alone" system.

He also said that a defense plan regarding Baltic countries has also been adopted by the alliance. YPG/PKK's terror designation was not discussed widely in the summit, Stoltenberg added.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Afghanistan Turkey London Alliance All

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

36 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

40 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

47 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

60 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

1 hour ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.