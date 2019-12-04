NATO Reiterates Commitment To Fight Terrorism
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:54 PM
All NATO members are committed to fight terrorism, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday
"We stand together all for one, and one for all. Our commitment to Article 5, the collective defense clause of our Alliance, is ironclad," he said.
The NATO secretary general also said the alliance closely follows and supports peace process in Afghanistan.
On Turkey's purchase of S-400 air defense system, NATO chief said that S-400 will never be integrated into NATO systems and it will be a "stand alone" system.
He also said that a defense plan regarding Baltic countries has also been adopted by the alliance. YPG/PKK's terror designation was not discussed widely in the summit, Stoltenberg added.