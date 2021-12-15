UrduPoint.com

NATO Reiterates Commitment To Strengthen Georgia's Defense Capabilities - Stoltenberg

NATO upholds its pledge to enhance the Georgian defense capacity as security situation in the Black Sea region aggravates, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) NATO upholds its pledge to enhance the Georgian defense capacity as security situation in the Black Sea region aggravates, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg held a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili during the latter's visit to NATO headquarters.

"NATO will continue to provide strong political and practical support to its partners. We are working to strengthen Georgia's defense capabilities with maritime support, joint exercises and information sharing," Stoltenberg said at the briefing with Garibashvili.

The NATO chief reaffirmed allies' support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Russia to "end its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and withdraw troops."

According to Stoltenberg, the current security situation in the region has also been discussed, including "Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine and its destabilizing activity in the Black Sea region.

" NATO has agreed to "stay vigilant and avoid escalation," he added.

Stoltenberg reaffirmed that NATO considers the idea of spheres of influence in Europe a relic of the past, stressing that "any future Russian aggression would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia."

The Georgian prime minister welcomed NATO's increased presence in the Black Sea, saying it is vital for maintaining stability in the region.

Georgia and Ukraine, being buffer states between NATO and Russia, are aspiring to join the alliance, with both calling it their security priority. Meanwhile, Russia firmly opposes NATO's eastward expansion, blaming the United States and other alliance members for arms buildup near its borders.

