UrduPoint.com

NATO Rejects Serbian Request For Sending Military Contingent To Kosovo - President

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM



BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) has rejected Belgrade's request to deploy the police and troops to Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"They said in the carefully drafted letter to the Serbian government, which I received, that there was no need to return the Serbian troops to Kosovo and Metohija, and cited the UN Security Council resolution 1244," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster Pink.

The president added that it was "a predictable answer."



