UrduPoint.com

NATO Rejects Ukraine Call For No-fly Zone To Halt Russian Bombing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 11:54 PM

NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

NATO on Friday rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies warned President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop his war

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :NATO on Friday rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies warned President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop his war.

Foreign ministers held emergency meetings at NATO and at the European Union in Brussels, on the ninth day of Moscow's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour that has upended the global order.

Ukraine's leadership has appealed desperately to the West to help stop Russian jets raining bombs on their country as Moscow's military encircles key cities.

"Act now before it's too late. Don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after making an impassioned plea to the alliance via videolink.

But NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a nuclear war.

"The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine's airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes," Stoltenberg said after the urgent meeting.

"If we did that, we'll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering." NATO members have rushed thousands of troops to eastern Europe to bolster the alliance's flank closest to Russia and are sending weapons to help Ukraine defend itself.

Kyiv has said that if NATO is not willing to shut Ukrainian airspace then the allies should supply it with warplanes and air defence systems to help stop Russian air attacks.

Western nations have so far said they will not deliver planes and most arms deliveries have focused on light weapons, and anti-tank and shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

-

Related Topics

NATO Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin Alliance From

Recent Stories

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

42 seconds ago
 Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric ..

Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric car plant

44 seconds ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

47 seconds ago
 Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meetin ..

Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Top Di ..

49 seconds ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attac ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attack in Peshawar

15 minutes ago
 Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says cap ..

Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says captain Cummins

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>