NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

NATO on Friday rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies warned President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop his war

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :NATO on Friday rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies warned President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop his war.

Foreign ministers held emergency meetings at NATO and at the European Union in Brussels, on the ninth day of Moscow's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour that has upended the global order.

Ukraine's leadership has appealed desperately to the West to help stop Russian jets raining bombs on their country as Moscow's military encircles key cities.

"Act now before it's too late. Don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after making an impassioned plea to the alliance via videolink.

But NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a nuclear war.

"The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine's airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes," Stoltenberg said after the urgent meeting.

"If we did that, we'll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering." NATO members have rushed thousands of troops to eastern Europe to bolster the alliance's flank closest to Russia and are sending weapons to help Ukraine defend itself.

Kyiv has said that if NATO is not willing to shut Ukrainian airspace then the allies should supply it with warplanes and air defence systems to help stop Russian air attacks.

Western nations have so far said they will not deliver planes and most arms deliveries have focused on light weapons, and anti-tank and shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

