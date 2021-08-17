UrduPoint.com

NATO Remains Committed To Completing Evacuations, Including Afghan Helpers - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:55 PM

NATO remains committed to completing evacuations of the remaining foreign personnel and Afghan collaborators and has been working closely with its allies and the international community to coordinate the efforts, the bloc's chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said Tuesday

"We remain committed to completing evacuations, including of our Afghan colleagues, as soon as possible," he said, urging the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) to facilitate their safe departure.

