UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Remains Committed To Helping Ukraine, Joint Black Sea Training - Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint Black Sea Training - Envoy

NATO will continue helping Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including by conducting joint naval drills in the Black Sea, the alliance's envoy to the country has said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) NATO will continue helping Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including by conducting joint naval drills in the Black Sea, the alliance's envoy to the country has said.

"In the midst of an unprecedented challenge that is affecting all Allied and partner nations, NATO stands firm in its commitment to help Ukraine to strengthen its defence capabilities," Alexander Vinnikov wrote in a letter to Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran.

He said that the 30-nation alliance was ready to deepen its partnership with Ukraine by conducting exercises in the strategic Black Sea region, working together to counter hybrid warfare, and giving Ukraine greater access to NATO educational programs.

Ukraine has been trying to join NATO after canceling its non-aligned status in 2014. It changed the constitution last year to enshrine its NATO membership aspirations. This was met with criticism in Russia, which has long complained about the alliance's buildup on its western flank and in the Black Sea.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

29 seconds ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be P ..

3 minutes ago

Lack of Racial Sensitivity Likely Led to Tensions ..

3 minutes ago

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Romania Rise by 491 to 7,707 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.