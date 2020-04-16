NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint Black Sea Training - Envoy

NATO will continue helping Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including by conducting joint naval drills in the Black Sea, the alliance's envoy to the country has said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) NATO will continue helping Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including by conducting joint naval drills in the Black Sea, the alliance's envoy to the country has said.

"In the midst of an unprecedented challenge that is affecting all Allied and partner nations, NATO stands firm in its commitment to help Ukraine to strengthen its defence capabilities," Alexander Vinnikov wrote in a letter to Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran.

He said that the 30-nation alliance was ready to deepen its partnership with Ukraine by conducting exercises in the strategic Black Sea region, working together to counter hybrid warfare, and giving Ukraine greater access to NATO educational programs.

Ukraine has been trying to join NATO after canceling its non-aligned status in 2014. It changed the constitution last year to enshrine its NATO membership aspirations. This was met with criticism in Russia, which has long complained about the alliance's buildup on its western flank and in the Black Sea.