After Russia's decision on the Open Skies Treaty, NATO allies remain committed to dialogue with Russia on arms control, NATO deputy spokesperson Piers Cazalet told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021)

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the launch of procedures for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty. The ministry noted that after the US withdrew from the treaty, the balance of interests of the participating states reached at the conclusion of the treaty was significantly violated, and Moscow's partners in the treaty did not support Russian proposals to maintain its viability in the new conditions.

"We have taken note of Russia's stated intention to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty. Russia's selective implementation of its obligations under the Open Skies Treaty has for some time undermined the contribution of this important treaty to security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region. All NATO Allies remain committed to effective international arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation - which are essential for our security. Allies continue to consult closely on the future of arms control. We also remain open to dialogue in the NATO-Russia Council on risk reduction and transparency," Cazalet said.