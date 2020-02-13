NATO member states have been united in their response to Russia's new SSC-8 cruise missile system, which the alliance deems to be non-compliant with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks at NATO's ministerial meeting in Brussels on Thursday

"NATO has been united on Russia's breach of the INF Treaty, consulting closely over many years and agreeing on every step," the secretary general stated.

Stoltenberg added that this past June, the alliance agreed on a set of measures, which he called balanced and defensive, in response to the SSC-8 system. The secretary general has previously said that these measures could be implemented upon further examination of the situation.

"Today we will take a broader look at the full range of Russia's short- and intermediate-range missiles, while remaining fully committed to arms control and disarmament," Stoltenberg added during his opening remarks.

During a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the ministerial meeting, the NATO secretary general stated that the alliance seeks to avoid an arms race and regrets the collapse of the INF Treaty.

The SSC-8 is a Russian ground-launched cruise missile system that the United States and other NATO states claim violates the terms of the INF treaty. Moscow has stated that the missile system is fully compliant with the terms of the treaty, which was signed in 1987 but collapsed last August after Washington suspended its obligations to the agreement.