UrduPoint.com

NATO Remains 'Vigilant' Over Upcoming Russian Nuclear Drills - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 10:45 PM

NATO Remains 'Vigilant' Over Upcoming Russian Nuclear Drills - Secretary General

NATO remains "vigilant" and monitors developments ahead of the upcoming Russian nuclear drills, but sees the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine as low, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) NATO remains "vigilant" and monitors developments ahead of the upcoming Russian nuclear drills, but sees the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine as low, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are very closely monitoring what they are doing and we are vigilant and of course especially when they are now going to conduct a nuclear exercise. Having said that, the risk of a nuclear attack against Ukraine or the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is low," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg noted that, so far, NATO has not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear readiness.

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in their nuclear posture, in their nuclear readiness, but this is something we constantly monitor," he added.

Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise "Grom," which tests Russia's nuclear-capable systems, just as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills. While the location of the Grom exercise is currently unknown, NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Education top priority, says Murad Raas

Education top priority, says Murad Raas

5 minutes ago
 Irfan Qadir declares PTI's long march call unconst ..

Irfan Qadir declares PTI's long march call unconstitutional step

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court stops work on Bhara Kahu Bypa ..

Islamabad High Court stops work on Bhara Kahu Bypass to extent of QAU

16 minutes ago
 US Announces First-Ever Offshore Wind Lease Sale i ..

US Announces First-Ever Offshore Wind Lease Sale in Pacific - Interior Dept.

16 minutes ago
 HMMA urges KP govt to withdraw rise in mines' assi ..

HMMA urges KP govt to withdraw rise in mines' assignment fees, fines

15 minutes ago
 Rubaba stresses for improving maternal health in B ..

Rubaba stresses for improving maternal health in Balochistan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.