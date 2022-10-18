NATO Remains 'Vigilant' Over Upcoming Russian Nuclear Drills - Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) NATO remains "vigilant" and monitors developments ahead of the upcoming Russian nuclear drills, but sees the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine as low, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are very closely monitoring what they are doing and we are vigilant and of course especially when they are now going to conduct a nuclear exercise. Having said that, the risk of a nuclear attack against Ukraine or the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is low," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg noted that, so far, NATO has not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear readiness.

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in their nuclear posture, in their nuclear readiness, but this is something we constantly monitor," he added.

Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise "Grom," which tests Russia's nuclear-capable systems, just as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills. While the location of the Grom exercise is currently unknown, NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.