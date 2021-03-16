NATO Report Claims Alliance Committed to Dialogue With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) NATO remains open to a meaningful dialogue with Russia to be able to discuss critical issues to avoid misunderstandings and unintended escalation with the country, NATO Secretary General's Annual Repor, published on Tuesday, read.

According to the annual report, the alliance's approach to Russia is based on two pillars ” defense and dialogue.

"NATO's dual-track approach allows the Alliance to respond to the deteriorated security environment caused by Russia's actions. This is why Allies continued to strengthen their deterrence and defence capabilities, while remaining open to a focused, periodic and meaningful dialogue with Russia.

NATO is committed to discussing critical issues and avoiding misunderstandings, miscalculation and unintended escalation," the reports read.

Moscow-NATO relations have significantly deteriorated in light of the 2014 Ukrainian conflict, with the bloc having accused Russia of meddling in its neighbor's internal affairs and boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe. Moscow, on the other hand, has repeatedly expressed concerns over NATO's activities around its area of interest, stressing that they posed real threats to Russia's security.