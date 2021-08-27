NATO Representative in Charge of Evacuation of NATO Staff, Afghan Employees Departs Kabul

NATO's Senior Civil Representative to Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, who was coordinating the evacuation of the alliance staff and Afghan employees, departed Kabul on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) NATO's Senior Civil Representative to Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, who was coordinating the evacuation of the alliance staff and Afghan employees, departed Kabul on Friday.

"Leaving Kabul with a heavy heart. My gratitude to all #NATO Allies & Partners for a massive evacuation effort from #Afghanistan despite all challenges. NATO played a key role in getting thousands out and is committed to getting others to safety. Thanks to #Italy for flying us out," Pontecorvo wrote on Twitter.

Pontecorvo left Afghanistan on Italy's last evacuation flight out, alongside consul Tommaso Claudi, who managed the country's evacuation mission, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook.

Italy and other countries mounted a hurried evacuation of their citizens and Afghan staff after the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) entered Kabul on Sunday. Many Afghans who had worked with the foreign military rushed to the airport fearing for their safety under the Taliban rule.

Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's explosions wreaking havoc in the Kabul airport. At the same time, the movement said it would allow the evacuation of civilians to continue beyond August 31.