NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements on Alliance' Policy Issue - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) NATO members and representatives contradict each other on fundamental issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's latest statement and the recently declassified document.

On Friday, Der Spiegel reported that a formerly classified document had been retrieved from the British national archive in which Western countries committed to the non-expansion of NATO eastward. The document details the meeting of foreign ministry representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany that took place on March 6, 1991, in Bonne. The diplomats discussed the security of Poland and other Eastern European countries. They agreed that NATO's expansion eastward was "unacceptable." Two days after the publication, Stoltenberg said that NATO had not made any decisions violating the alliance's founding document, the 1949 Washington Treaty, which states that European countries have the right to join NATO.

"(Then German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich) Gensher and (then US Secretary of State James) Baker did not know that 32 years later, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg would easily contradict their words," Zakharova wrote in Telegram.

According to Zakharova, every year NATO's members and representatives contradict each other on fundamental issues and continue making statements that are not in line with the current policy, Zakharova added.

Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

The US and NATO have since submitted their responses to the proposals but asked Moscow to keep them confidential. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West has ignored Russia's fundamental concerns and demands, including over the alliance's expansion.