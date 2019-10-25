NATO Representatives Will Not Visit Donbas During October Trip to Ukraine - Kiev

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) travel to Donbas is not on the planned itinerary for NATO representatives during their visit to Ukraine in late October, while they are instead set to see the port city of Odessa, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told Ukrainian news outlet Segodnya in an interview published on Friday.

From October 30-31, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Ukraine with several other representatives of NATO.

"This time they will not visit the East [of Ukraine]. However, in fact, they are going to visit Odessa ... This visit is a highly important sign of support to Ukraine. We insisted on it being held," the official said.

He also added that four NATO ships were expected to enter the port as a part of the visit.

"A set of briefings on the Black Sea region's security for the bloc will take place in Odessa. We will do our best to organize everything at best, as they will make decisions on Ukraine, proceeding from the information obtained during the visit," he stressed.

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian commission session on the coordination of the Euro-Atlantic integration will be held during the visit.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's unicameral parliament, amended two laws in December 2014, refusing the country's non-aligned status. In June 2016, Rada proposed the additional amendments that set joining NATO as the main goal. By 2020 Ukraine is to ensure full compatibility of its military to the NATO member countries' armed forces.