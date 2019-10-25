UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Representatives Will Not Visit Donbas During October Trip To Ukraine - Kiev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

NATO Representatives Will Not Visit Donbas During October Trip to Ukraine - Kiev

Travel to Donbas is not on the planned itinerary for NATO representatives during their visit to Ukraine in late October, while they are instead set to see the port city of Odessa, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told Ukrainian news outlet Segodnya in an interview published on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) travel to Donbas is not on the planned itinerary for NATO representatives during their visit to Ukraine in late October, while they are instead set to see the port city of Odessa, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told Ukrainian news outlet Segodnya in an interview published on Friday.

From October 30-31, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Ukraine with several other representatives of NATO.

"This time they will not visit the East [of Ukraine]. However, in fact, they are going to visit Odessa ... This visit is a highly important sign of support to Ukraine. We insisted on it being held," the official said.

He also added that four NATO ships were expected to enter the port as a part of the visit.

"A set of briefings on the Black Sea region's security for the bloc will take place in Odessa. We will do our best to organize everything at best, as they will make decisions on Ukraine, proceeding from the information obtained during the visit," he stressed.

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian commission session on the coordination of the Euro-Atlantic integration will be held during the visit.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's unicameral parliament, amended two laws in December 2014, refusing the country's non-aligned status. In June 2016, Rada proposed the additional amendments that set joining NATO as the main goal. By 2020 Ukraine is to ensure full compatibility of its military to the NATO member countries' armed forces.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Visit Odessa June October December 2016 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

16 minutes ago

Azadi March hullaballoo of JUIF bound to fail:Mini ..

5 minutes ago

International Military Sports Council (CISM) presi ..

5 minutes ago

NHA to achieve revenue target of Rs 100 billion du ..

5 minutes ago

PEC to distribute certificates among student on Oc ..

5 minutes ago

Deals With Third Countries Unattended While EU Bus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.