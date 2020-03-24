UrduPoint.com
NATO Resolute Support Mission In Afghanistan Says 4 Servicemen Test Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

The NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan has registered its first COVID-19 cases, as four servicemen have tested positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan has registered its first COVID-19 cases, as four servicemen have tested positive.

"Four Resolute Support service members have tested positive for #COVID19.

We are closely monitoring & adjusting so we can protect our force while protecting the national interests of #NATO Allies and partners here in Afghanistan," the mission wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Resolute Support Mission has taken precautions to identify and place under quarantine personnel who may have been in contact with the infected servicemen.

"As of March 24, 38 Resolute Support personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation and receiving medical care," the mission added.

