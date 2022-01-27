UrduPoint.com

NATO Response To Russian Security Proposals Shows Seriousness Of Situation - Borrell

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:48 PM

NATO's written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees shows how seriously the current situation is beign addressed, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO's written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees shows how seriously the current situation is beign addressed, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"@NATO's written reply to Russia's proposals highlights the seriousness & responsibility with which the current situation is being addressed.

With the US response, it provides a solid basis to reinforce security & stability in Europe. The path for negotiations is open on our side," Borrell tweeted.

