NATO Response to Russian Security Proposals Shows Seriousness of Situation - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO's written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees shows how seriously the current situation is beign addressed, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"@NATO's written reply to Russia's proposals highlights the seriousness & responsibility with which the current situation is being addressed.

With the US response, it provides a solid basis to reinforce security & stability in Europe. The path for negotiations is open on our side," Borrell tweeted.