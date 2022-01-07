NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Security Guarantees - German Foreign Minister

NATO member-states have agreed upon the format of the upcoming meeting with Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) NATO member-states have agreed upon the format of the upcoming meeting with Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.

"During the meeting of foreign ministers, we have coordinated the format of the upcoming dialogue with Russia and have prepared to the Russia-NATO council," Baerbock posted on Twitter.

The dialogue should be based on the key European security principals, she added.

The Russia-NATO council on security guarantees is scheduled to be held on January 12 in Brussels. Russia has presented NATO and the United State draft agreements on security guarantees, which includes non-expansion of NATO eastwards. Moreover, Russia and the United States are to hold another round of the dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva and consultations in the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna next week.