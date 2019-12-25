NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missile Moratorium - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) NATO-Russia Council could become a platform to discuss a moratorium on deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested a moratorium on the placement of such weapons in Europe and other regions.

NATO said the proposal did not reflect the reality on the ground.

"If some dialogue on this topic begins, this would be one of the platforms where it would make sense to have it. By the way, two meetings this year were on this topic," Grushko told Kommersant newspaper.