NATO-Russia Council Ended With 'Sober Challenge' To Moscow To De-Escalate - Sherman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:16 PM

NATO-Russia Council Ended With 'Sober Challenge' to Moscow to De-Escalate - Sherman

Wednesday's NATO-Russia Council meeting ended with a "sober challenge" from the alliance to Moscow to de-escalate amid growing tensions over Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Wednesday's NATO-Russia Council meeting ended with a "sober challenge" from the alliance to Moscow to de-escalate amid growing tensions over Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

"Today's meeting lasted nearly four hours. It ended with a sober challenge from the NATO allies to Russia," Sherman told a press briefing.

"That challenge is to respond to the offers extended by the Secretary General of NATO, by the Polish chairman and office of the OSCE, by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and by the President of the United States, to deescalate tensions, choose the path of diplomacy."

Sherman noted that during the meeting Russia did not make any commitment to de-escalate nor did it state that it would not do so.

