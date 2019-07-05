MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting as well as a press conference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be held on Friday in Brussels.

During the NRC meeting, Moscow intends to discuss deterioration of security situation in Europe due to Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, NATO plans to discuss the possibility to preserve the Russian-US INF Treaty, but on the condition that Russia would resume compliance with it, as the bloc holds Russia responsible for violating the treaty.

Stoltenberg will chair the meeting and hold the press conference upon its conclusion.