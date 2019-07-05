UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO-Russia Council Meeting, Stoltenberg's Press Conference To Take Place On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

NATO-Russia Council Meeting, Stoltenberg's Press Conference to Take Place on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting as well as a press conference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be held on Friday in Brussels.

During the NRC meeting, Moscow intends to discuss deterioration of security situation in Europe due to Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, NATO plans to discuss the possibility to preserve the Russian-US INF Treaty, but on the condition that Russia would resume compliance with it, as the bloc holds Russia responsible for violating the treaty.

Stoltenberg will chair the meeting and hold the press conference upon its conclusion.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Brussels Same From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

9 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

10 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

11 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

10 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.