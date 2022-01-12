UrduPoint.com

NATO, Russia Hold Serious Discussion On Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Published January 12, 2022

NATO, Russia Hold Serious Discussion on Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO and Russia had a serious discussion on Ukraine during the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO and Russia had a serious discussion on Ukraine during the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, said.

"We had a very serious and direct exchange on the situation in and around Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a press briefing.

The secretary general also said that allies have reaffirmed "NATO's open door policy and the right of each nation to choose its own security arrangements."

Stoltenberg also said Russia has no right "to veto" Ukraine's membership in the alliance and NATO allies are ready to support Kiev.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has a right to self defense and is not a threat to Russia, a powerful nuclear country.

