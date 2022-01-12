UrduPoint.com

NATO-Russia Meeting Not 'Easy' But 'Important' - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:52 PM

NATO-Russia Meeting Not 'Easy' but 'Important' - Stoltenberg

The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels was not an easy one, but that is what makes it important, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels was not an easy one, but that is what makes it important, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"This was not an easy discussion, but that's exactly (why) this meeting was so important," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the meeting.

He said "significant differences" remain between Russia and NATO countries and the differences will not be easy to overcome, "but it is a positive thing that all NATO allies and Russia sit down around the same table and engaged on substantive topics."

"At the same time, both NATO allies and Russia express the need to resume dialogue and explore the schedule of future meetings," Stoltenberg added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Brussels Same All

Recent Stories

KIIR urges US Arms manufacturing group to stop arm ..

KIIR urges US Arms manufacturing group to stop arms supply to India

35 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses petition filed by R ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition filed by Rana Shamim's family members

36 seconds ago
 Eradication of poverty stresses

Eradication of poverty stresses

38 seconds ago
 IHRA inspection teams conduct visits to 37 healthc ..

IHRA inspection teams conduct visits to 37 healthcare establishments

39 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs no leniency for profiteers, ..

Prime Minister directs no leniency for profiteers, hoarders

41 seconds ago
 Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Feb 1 ..

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Feb 1

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.