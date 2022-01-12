NATO-Russia Meeting Not 'Easy' but 'Important' - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels was not an easy one, but that is what makes it important, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels was not an easy one, but that is what makes it important, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"This was not an easy discussion, but that's exactly (why) this meeting was so important," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the meeting.

He said "significant differences" remain between Russia and NATO countries and the differences will not be easy to overcome, "but it is a positive thing that all NATO allies and Russia sit down around the same table and engaged on substantive topics."

"At the same time, both NATO allies and Russia express the need to resume dialogue and explore the schedule of future meetings," Stoltenberg added.