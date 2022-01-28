NATO, Russia Need to Resume Diplomatic Contacts - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) NATO and Russia need to resume diplomatic contacts, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Echo of Moscow radio station.

Stoltenberg also said that NATO pointed to areas of possible work between the alliance and Russia in its response to Moscow's security proposals deployment of missiles and transparency of military activities.