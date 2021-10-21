UrduPoint.com

NATO-Russia Relations Worse Than During Cold War - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) NATO-Russia relations now are worse than during the cold war because of the actions of the alliance and its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"They just drove our relationship into a state in which they were not even in the most severe times of the Cold War," Zakharova told a press conference.

NATO actually "buried" the Russia-NATO Council by rejecting communication on the military level, the spokeswoman added.

"Yes, we have heard another statement by Stoltenberg about his alleged readiness to discuss security issues with Russia. Well, what can I say? In practical terms, there is nothing behind these claims. And in principle, it seems to me that there is no sense in them," Zakharova said, adding that Moscow doubts that anything can be discussed with the NATO head.

