NATO-Russia Risk of Escalation to Remain as Long as Ukraine Crisis Continues - Hungary FM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The risks of escalation between the NATO military alliance and Russia will remain for as long as the crisis in Ukraine continues, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"You asked me whether the danger of escalation is there. Of course. I mean as long as there is war, the danger of escalation is there," Szijjarto said.