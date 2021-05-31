UrduPoint.com
NATO, Russia Should Maintain Political Dialogue In Common Interest - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:41 PM

NATO, Russia Should Maintain Political Dialogue in Common Interest - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia and NATO should maintain close dialogue to reduce political friction and improve security in Europe, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Monday.

"We also understand, as a member state of NATO, that NATO and the Russian Federation should maintain a political dialogue. This dialogue is very important, because there are currently certain points of friction between NATO and Russia," Silva said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He stressed that the European Union and Russia have "common interest" regarding collective security in the region and share an understanding on what steps should be taken to "improve stability and security" across Europe.

Silva noted that the political channel between NATO and Russia needs to be activated and the countries should find a positive agenda in their relations.

"There are problems and there are channels to solve them the Russia-NATO Council. Certainly, it would be useful to avoid escalation, so that a frank dialogue can resume," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia would create around 20 new formations and military units in Russia's Western Military District by the end of the year in response to NATO build-up in Eastern Europe. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded by saying that such behavior was expected, but expressed willingness to continue meaningful dialogue with Moscow.

