NATO, Russia Unlikely To Start Talks Soon On Ukraine, Arms Control - German Official

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

NATO, Russia Unlikely to Start Talks Soon on Ukraine, Arms Control - German Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) NATO and Russia are unlikely to start any new negotiations to reduce tensions to seek a settlement over the Ukraine conflict or seek new arms control talks soon, German Minister of State Katja Keul of the Green Party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition said on Friday.

"I don't see NATO and Russia talking about strategic arms control: It has to be after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but anything we can do to save New START (the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), it would be in our interest," Keul told a conference at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Eventually, NATO and Russia would have no alternative but to sit down together and negotiate new arms control agreements but that would not be for the foreseeable future as the West had lost all trust in the current Russian leadership, Keul said.

"We don't have someone that we can talk to about it. I don't know the timing but I don't see the alternative ... I can't imagine Putin being the one that we sit down with and talk with: This trust has been destroyed," Keul said.

Also, following the Ukraine conflict, Germany needed to invest more in its own military and maintain domestic unity to reassure its neighbors, Keul added.

