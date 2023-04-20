NATO Says Aiding Ukraine Cost $165Bln in Military Funding Since Early 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg estimates that the price of military assistance to Ukraine has topped 150 billion Euros ($165 billion) since February 2022, the alliance said on Thursday.

"The Secretary General underlined that NATO Allies have delivered more than 150 billion euros of support to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022," the NATO statement read.

NATO countries have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and are delivering "more jets, tanks, and armoured vehicles" to Ukraine as it prepares for a counteroffensive, Stoltenberg, who arrived in Kiev on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said.

Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine's place was in NATO but gave no timeline for its accession. He said this would be made possible "over time" and assured Zelenskyy that the alliance was with Ukraine for the long haul to help it transition to NATO standards and ensure its full interoperability with allies.