NATO Says Allied Jets Scrambled Several Times To Intercept Russia's Planes Since April 26

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:53 PM

NATO allied fighter jets have been launched several times to track and intercept Russia's planes over the Baltic and Black Seas since April 26, according to NATO website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) NATO allied fighter jets have been launched several times to track and intercept Russia's planes over the Baltic and Black Seas since April 26, according to NATO website.

"NATO fighter jets stationed around the Baltic and Black Seas have scrambled multiple times over the past four days to track and intercept Russian aircraft near Alliance airspace. This routine collective response demonstrates NATO's readiness, vigilance and responsiveness," a statement on the website read.

NATO mentioned that its radars have spotted signatures of several unidentified aircraft over the Baltic and Black Seas, therefore it has launched its aircraft to identify and intercept the approaching targets.

The statement further said that Russian aircraft have not transmitted a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, have not filed a flight plan, or have not communicated with air traffic controllers.

Russian aircraft have not violated the alliance's airspace, thus the interceptions were conducted in a safe and routine mode, the statement read.

Moscow has repeatedly said that its aircraft carry out flights in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, and have never violated the borders of other countries.

