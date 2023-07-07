NATO Says Canada, European Allies Set to Raise Defense Spending by 8.3% Year-on-Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Canada and European members of NATO are expected to raise their defense spending by 8.3% in 2023 year-on-year, the largest annual increase in nearly a decade, the alliance said in its report released on Friday.

The report demonstrated changes in the defense expenditures of Canada and European NATO allies from 2014 to 2023, showing that this year is expected to see the largest increase in spending over a nine-year period. The second-largest growth was recorded in 2017, when these countries increased their defense expenditure by 5.9% over the previous year.

It is the ninth consecutive year of a defense spending increase among European allies and Canada, the report showed.

Against the backdrop of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, a number of European NATO member states have vowed to increase their defense spending and modernize their military. Countries such as the Czech Republic and Germany have pledged to commit to spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense as per NATO requirements.

In January, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 2% of GDP threshold for defense spending could become a minimum, not a maximum, among the bloc's members. In March, Stoltenberg said that only seven NATO members had met the threshold.