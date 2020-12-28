UrduPoint.com
NATO Says Deployed Air Forces About 350 Times In 2020 To Intercept Russian Military Jets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:18 PM

The air forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization conducted about 350 missions to intercept Russian military aircraft this year, the alliance said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The air forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization conducted about 350 missions to intercept Russian military aircraft this year, the alliance said Monday.

"NATO air forces across Europe scrambled more than 400 times in 2020 to intercept unknown aircraft approaching Alliance airspace. Almost 90 percent of these missions - around 350 - were in response to flights by Russian military aircraft," the alliance said in a statement.

According to the organization, this is a moderate increase compared to 2019.

"Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners," the statement continues.

Russia on multiple occasions denied such claims, saying all of its aircraft maneuvers are conducted in accordance with international rules.

NATO has about 40 air surveillance radars and reporting hubs as well as approximately 60 jets stationed in Europe to provide assistance to an aircraft in distress or intercept those allegedly violating international flying rules in the vicinity of the alliance's airspace.

A spike in NATO military activity near the Russian air space has repeatedly been reported by the Russian military.

