NATO Says Evacuated Over 500 Afghans Who Worked For Alliance

Mon 06th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) NATO said on Monday that over 500 Afghan nationals who assisted its forces during the war in Afghanistan have been evacuated from the militant-controlled country, and temporarily accommodated at military bases across Europe.

"More than 500 Afghans who have worked with NATO and their families have been evacuated and are safely housed at temporary facilities in Bases around Europe supported by Allied troops," the alliance said in a statement, adding that coordination with the allies is underway to provide the evacuees with essential support and settlement in member countries.

In total, NATO has airlifted more than 120,000 people from the airport in the Afghan capital, the statement read.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul in mid-August, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. The large-scale evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans seeking to leave their homeland from fear of Taliban rule lasted until August 31.

The same date applied to the withdrawal of coalition forces from Afghanistan, which the Taliban refused to extend.

