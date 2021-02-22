UrduPoint.com
NATO Says Imperative To 'Reenergize' Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo met with the chief of the country's negotiating team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, on Monday, stressing the importance of revitalizing the ongoing talks with the Taliban.

"Met with Chief Negotiator @MMStanekzai today on the #AfghanPeaceProcess - which #NATO strongly supports. I reiterated the imperative to re-energise the process & seize this historic opportunity for lasting peace & stability in Afghanistan for the benefit of all Afghans," Pontecorvo said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

The Kabul and the Taliban have been holding peace talks in Doha since September. The sides have agreed on the framework of the negotiations, but the talks have since stalled.

The Joe Biden administration, meanwhile, put the Trump-era deal with the Taliban, which envisages conditional foreign troop pullout by May, under review, adding uncertainty to the peace process.

Last week, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin assured NATO allies that the US will not withdraw from Afghanistan in a hasty or disorderly manner, pledging to consult with the alliance throughout the review.

