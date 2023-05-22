UrduPoint.com

NATO Says No Consensus In Alliance On Promoting Ukraine's Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) There is no consensus in NATO regarding prompting Ukraine's membership in the alliance, but the issue will be discussed at a summit in Vilnius, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Monday.

"Our leaders will decide (at the Vilnius summit in July) what would be on one of these steps towards moving Ukraine even closer to us.

I am a political person and I see a reality in the alliance, we do not have a  consensus now to move on into that direction (Ukraine's membership)," Geoana said at the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg.

There will also be an important conversation about this in Oslo during an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo on May 31, the official said, adding that the decision will be made at the Vilnius summit.

