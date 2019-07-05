UrduPoint.com
NATO Says No Sign Of Russia Backing Down In Missile Crisis

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:41 PM

NATO says no sign of Russia backing down in missile crisis

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday that the chances of saving a landmark Cold War arms treaty were decreasing day by day after talks with Russian officials failed to yield any breakthrough

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday that the chances of saving a landmark Cold War arms treaty were decreasing day by day after talks with Russian officials failed to yield any breakthrough.

"We didn't see any sign of Russia being willing to come back into compliance with the INF treaty," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at alliance headquarters in Brussels.

