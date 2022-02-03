UrduPoint.com

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian Aircraft On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 11:25 PM

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian Aircraft on Wednesday

NATO announced on Thursday that Royal Norwegian Air Force planes were deployed to intercept Russian aircraft over the North Sea this Wednesday, prior to a similar incident near the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) NATO announced on Thursday that Royal Norwegian Air Force planes were deployed to intercept Russian aircraft over the North Sea this Wednesday, prior to a similar incident near the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) representative told Sputnik about raising jets over "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace, which were later confirmed to be Russian. On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said RAF fighters had escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

"The Norwegian Control and Reporting Center at Sorreisa ordered the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) scramble after multiple Russian aircraft were detected flying out of the Kola Peninsula. The F-35s launched over the Finnmark coast, where they identified and shadowed a Russian A-50 Mainstay aircraft before returning to Evenes, " NATO said in a statement, adding that "the Russian group of aircraft divided up, some returning to Russian airspace while others continued south into the North Atlantic.

"

According to the alliance, later in the day RAF Typhoon fighters were scrambled from the RAF Lossiemouth airfield and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear H long-range bombers and two Tu-142 Bear F maritime patrol aircraft.

"Today's Identifications, demonstrate that the F-35 works in its new role as the QRA out of Evenes. This 24/7/365 days Air Policing mission is very important for NATO and the Norwegian Air Force are well prepared and ready to support," Maj. Gen. Rolf Folland, the head of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, said.

Meanwhile, the UK RAF scrambled its planes once again earlier on Thursday for the second day in a row.

Long-range aviation crews regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian aviation forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of use of airspace.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alert Alliance United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After ..

Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After 12 Migrants Die at Mutual Bor ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hy ..

COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization ..

US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization for Supporting Terrorism - Tre ..

2 minutes ago
 Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organiza ..

Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organizations Subject to Sanctions for ..

2 minutes ago
 Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exerci ..

Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exercises With China - Statement

6 minutes ago
 Minister reviews performance of LWMC

Minister reviews performance of LWMC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>