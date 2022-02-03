NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian Aircraft on Wednesday

NATO announced on Thursday that Royal Norwegian Air Force planes were deployed to intercept Russian aircraft over the North Sea this Wednesday, prior to a similar incident near the United Kingdom

On Wednesday, the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) representative told Sputnik about raising jets over "unidentified aircraft" approaching UK airspace, which were later confirmed to be Russian. On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said RAF fighters had escorted two Russian Tu-95 bombers flying over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

"The Norwegian Control and Reporting Center at Sorreisa ordered the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) scramble after multiple Russian aircraft were detected flying out of the Kola Peninsula. The F-35s launched over the Finnmark coast, where they identified and shadowed a Russian A-50 Mainstay aircraft before returning to Evenes, " NATO said in a statement, adding that "the Russian group of aircraft divided up, some returning to Russian airspace while others continued south into the North Atlantic.

"

According to the alliance, later in the day RAF Typhoon fighters were scrambled from the RAF Lossiemouth airfield and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear H long-range bombers and two Tu-142 Bear F maritime patrol aircraft.

"Today's Identifications, demonstrate that the F-35 works in its new role as the QRA out of Evenes. This 24/7/365 days Air Policing mission is very important for NATO and the Norwegian Air Force are well prepared and ready to support," Maj. Gen. Rolf Folland, the head of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, said.

Meanwhile, the UK RAF scrambled its planes once again earlier on Thursday for the second day in a row.

Long-range aviation crews regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of the Russian aviation forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules of use of airspace.