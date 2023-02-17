UrduPoint.com

NATO Says Only Arms Supply Can Ensure Long-Term, Sustainable Peace In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NATO Says Only Arms Supply Can Ensure Long-Term, Sustainable Peace in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A long-term and sustainable peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through the supply of weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"This war may end up in a negotiating table, but we know that what happens around the negotiating table .

.. totally depends on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said ahead of the Munich Security Conference, adding that the only way to guarantee a lasting and just peace in Ukraine is to ensure military support.

NATO will continue to support Ukraine, the head said, noting "that is the message we are sending."

