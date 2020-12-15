NATO Says Opposed to Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

NATO said Tuesday it was opposed to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, as it does not fit in with the existing security architecture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) NATO said Tuesday it was opposed to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, as it does not fit in with the existing security architecture.

The treaty is expected to enter into force on January 22.

"As the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or ban treaty, nears entry into force, we collectively reiterate our opposition to this treaty, as it does not reflect the increasingly challenging international security environment and is at odds with the existing non-proliferation and disarmament architecture," NATO said in a statement.

The alliance says it is still committed to boosting arms control, and non-proliferation.

"We call on our partners and all other countries to reflect realistically on the ban treaty's impact on international peace and security, including on the NPT, and join us in working to improve collective security through tangible and verifiable measures that can reduce strategic risks and enable real progress on nuclear disarmament," the alliance said.