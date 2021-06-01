UrduPoint.com
NATO Says Ready To Continue Funding Afghan Security Forces After Troop Withdrawal

Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Tuesday that the alliance will continue to provide financial support to the Afghan security forces after withdrawing its troops from the country, which is expected to finish by September 11.

"We are ending our military mission in Afghanistan, but will continue to provide support to the Afghans and we will do that in different ways. We will maintain our civilian presence in Kabul to provide advice and capacity building for the Afghan security institutions. We will continue to provide funding," he said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Stoltenberg added that during the meeting several NATO allies also reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing financial support.

Other measures currently discussed could include out-of-country training for the Afghan security officers, NATO chief added.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed the first peace agreement in 18 years, which envisions the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue. Talks started in Doha last September.

According to media reports, some US bases, helicopters, military vehicles and weapons will be handed over to the Afghan army.

