NATO Says Received Ukraine's Request For International Emergency Assistance

February 16, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO has received a request from Ukraine for international assistance in case of emergencies of a "various nature" that may affect the civilian population, the alliance said in a statement.

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population.

In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC (Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre) has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine," the statement says.

The EADRCC is NATO's Primary civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic region.

