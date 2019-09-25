NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range Missile Deployment Ban Not Credible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) NATO confirms receiving a letter from Russia on the introduction of a moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe , but does not consider this proposal credible because of the Russian SSC-8 cruise missile, spokesperson Oana Lungescu said Wednesday.

"We can confirm that the NATO Secretary General has received a letter from the Russian authorities," Lungescu told Sputnik.

"As regards to a moratorium, we have heard this proposal before, but this is not a credible offer, as it disregards the reality on the ground: Russia has already deployed the SSC-8, in violation of the INF Treaty," she stressed.

"Unless and until Russia verifiably destroys the SSC-8 system, this moratorium on deployments is not a real offer. We call once again on Russia to behave like a responsible international actor," Lungescu added.

The SSC-8 (9M729) is a Russian ground-launched cruise missile labeled as "missile of concern" by the United States after being test launched from a road-mobile launcher in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty while Moscow claims the missile is fully compliant with the treaty.