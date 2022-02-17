MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) NATO defense ministers have agreed that the possible recognition of the two self-proclaimed republics in Donbas by Russia would be a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We also discussed the presence of Russian forces in the Georgian region of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and the vote of the Russian Duma (lower house) recommending the recognition of the non-government control areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. We all agree that would be a further blatant violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty (and the Minsk agreements)," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting between NATO defense ministers and EU partners.