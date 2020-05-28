NATO Says Spain Successfully Completes 1st Month of Baltic Air Policing Despite COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Spain is set to successfully complete its first month of NATO's rotational mission for paroling the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, known as Baltic Air Policing, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said in a press release o Thursday.

"Spain will complete its first month leading the current rotation of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission this week, after taking over on the 1st of May," the press release read.

Spain's deployment, based at the Siauliai airbase in Lithuania, is supplemented by detachments of UK jets and French jets, according to the press release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a test for us all. By setting the right procedures and working together with our Allied colleagues we have been able to contain the COVID-19 spread at this base and created the basis for successful mission accomplishment," the press release quoted Siauliai Airbase Commander Antanas Matutis as saying.

According to the mission's commander, Jesus Gutierrez Gallego, the fact that Spain has sent its air force despite the coronavirus pandemic is a "proof of the Spanish solidarity and commitment to NATO and the Baltic countries."

NATO established the Baltic Air Policing mission in 2004 so that allies can send forces to patrol the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which do not have fighter jets of their own. Spain's rotational term as the mission's leader, already its seventh, is due to end in August.