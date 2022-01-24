NATO Says Strengthens Presence in Eastern Europe Over Situation Around Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) NATO announced on Monday that it was sending additional forces to the alliance's deployment sites in Eastern Europe in connection with rising tensions around Ukraine.

"NATO Allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in eastern Europe, reinforcing Allied deterrence and defence as Russia continues its military build-up in and around Ukraine," the alliance said in a statement.