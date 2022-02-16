UrduPoint.com

NATO Says Ukraine Requested Demining Equipment, Protection Against Radiation, Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 02:10 AM

NATO Says Ukraine Requested Demining Equipment, Protection Against Radiation, Medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO said on Tuesday that it has received the Ukrainian request for the international assistance in preparation for "large-scale emergencies," including different means of protection against radiation and chemical substances, demining equipment, medicines and dozens of bulldozers and off-road trucks.

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population. In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC (the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre) has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine," the statement read.

The four-page request of Ukraine was published on the NATO website.

The request includes dozens of units of heavy machinery capable to drive on rough terrain, communication and demining equipment, dozens of thousands of units of different medicines, bandages and antibiotics, dozens of thousands of radiation and chemical protection suits, gloves, shoes, diving equipment and 55 field camps with autonomous livelihood to accommodate 250-300 people.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine February

Recent Stories

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

1 hour ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

1 hour ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

1 hour ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

2 hours ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>