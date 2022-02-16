NATO Says Ukraine Requested Demining Equipment, Protection Against Radiation, Medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO said on Tuesday that it has received the Ukrainian request for the international assistance in preparation for "large-scale emergencies," including different means of protection against radiation and chemical substances, demining equipment, medicines and dozens of bulldozers and off-road trucks.

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is preparing for large-scale emergencies of various nature that can affect its civilian population. In accordance with the procedures at reference, the EADRCC (the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre) has received on 15 February 2022, a request for international assistance by Ukraine," the statement read.

The four-page request of Ukraine was published on the NATO website.

The request includes dozens of units of heavy machinery capable to drive on rough terrain, communication and demining equipment, dozens of thousands of units of different medicines, bandages and antibiotics, dozens of thousands of radiation and chemical protection suits, gloves, shoes, diving equipment and 55 field camps with autonomous livelihood to accommodate 250-300 people.