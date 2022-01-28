UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

NATO Says West Should Pull Ukraine's Ear a Bit for Provocation - Reports

Western countries must consider reprimanding Ukrainian authorities for needless provocation given the highly tense situation with Russia, a NATO source has told pan-European media network Euractiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Western countries must consider reprimanding Ukrainian authorities for needless provocation given the highly tense situation with Russia, a NATO source has told pan-European media network Euractiv.

A senior NATO official representing an EU member state in Brussels said that it would be a good idea if the West "pulled Ukraine's ear a bit" over needless provocation, and added that "there are also problems in Ukraine, who is in power, who has the upper hand in the army," as quoted by Euractiv.

According to the media, the source added that the United States "really wants an immediate de-escalation with Russia," which is not possible at the moment with Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine. "We will start to calm down at some point - but we cannot rule out an accident," Euractiv quoted the source.

The source said that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine, while stressing that NATO has neither right nor obligation to protect the republic. The source added that Moscow may face harsh sanctions in the event of military escalation, as Ukraine remains a NATO "partner of increased opportunities," according to the media.

The source also told Euractiv that NATO has not authorized deliveries of weapons to Ukraine by some Baltic countries, adding that the US is most likely to approve them.

In recent months, Western countries have been accusing Russia of placing thousands of troops at the border with Ukraine in preparation of an alleged "incursion". Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, saying that Russia has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not threatening anyone.

