NATO Says Will Deploy AWACS Jets To Romania Jan 17 To Monitor Russian Military Activity

January 13, 2023

NATO Says Will Deploy AWACS Jets to Romania Jan 17 to Monitor Russian Military Activity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) NATO announced on Friday that will deploy Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Romania on January 17 to reinforce the alliance's presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity.

AWACS surveillance planes belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft that usually is based in the German town of Geilenkirchen.

"NATO will deploy Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest, Romania. The aircraft are scheduled to arrive on January 17, 2023 and will support the Alliance's reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity," the alliance said in a statement.

