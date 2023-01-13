NATO Says Will Deploy AWACS Jets to Romania Jan 17 to Monitor Russian Military Activity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) NATO announced on Friday that will deploy Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Romania on January 17 to reinforce the alliance's presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity.

AWACS surveillance planes belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft that usually is based in the German town of Geilenkirchen.

