NATO Says Will Hold Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers on May 14-15 in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) NATO foreign ministers will gather in Berlin on May 14 for a two-day informal meeting, the alliance announced on Monday.

"An informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held in Berlin, Germany, on 14-15 May 2022. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the alliance said in a statement.