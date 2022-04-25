UrduPoint.com

NATO Says Will Hold Informal Meeting Of Foreign Ministers On May 14-15 In Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 04:38 PM

NATO Says Will Hold Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers on May 14-15 in Berlin

NATO foreign ministers will gather in Berlin on May 14 for a two-day informal meeting, the alliance announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) NATO foreign ministers will gather in Berlin on May 14 for a two-day informal meeting, the alliance announced on Monday.

"An informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held in Berlin, Germany, on 14-15 May 2022. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the alliance said in a statement.

Related Topics

NATO Germany Berlin Alliance May

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershir ..

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershire rearguard in dramatic finale

18 minutes ago
 TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Supe ..

TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Super Ramadan Offer for fans

24 minutes ago
 Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for malig ..

Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for maligning state institutions

48 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city

49 seconds ago
 Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with ..

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with New Lineup of Office Products

49 minutes ago
 EU Continues Discussions on 6th Package of Anti-Ru ..

EU Continues Discussions on 6th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Commission

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.