NATO Scientists Join Efforts To Detect, Fight Coronavirus Pandemic - Press Service

NATO Scientists Join Efforts to Detect, Fight Coronavirus Pandemic - Press Service

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) NATO has mobilized its scientific network to study the new coronavirus and fight the pandemic that has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, according to a press release out on Tuesday.

"NATO has tapped into its pool of defence scientists - the largest such network in the world - to support the COVID-19 emergency response," the press release said.

The alliance added that NATO Chief Scientist Bryan Wells launched the "NATO Chief Scientist Challenge," aimed at finding solutions in COVID-19 detection and involving over 6,000 scientists in NATO's network. Proposals by these scientists are expected to be submitted by the end of April.

In addition, the NATO Science and Technology Organization has set up a classified collaborative platform where scientists from member states and partner nations can share their ideas on the ways to curb the pandemic and exchange views on the matter.

