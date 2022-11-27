UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Admits Support For Ukraine Brings 'Hard Times' For Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) The West must continue to provide Ukraine with military and financial aid even though this support incurs high costs for Europeans, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German newspaper Welt.

"Rising food and electricity bills signify hard times for many households in Europe," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

However, European countries should continue providing Kiev with military supplies since "the best way to maintain peace is to support Ukraine," he claimed. To illustrate his point, Stoltenberg recalled Germany's deliveries of air defense systems and howitzers to Ukraine, which, according to the NATO chief, "are saving lives.

"

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

