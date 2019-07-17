NATO Secretary General Appoints Romanian Politician Geoana as New Deputy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has chosen Romanian politician Mircea Geoana to replace Rose Gottemoeller as his deputy, a press release on the NATO official website said on Wednesday.

Geoana is expected to officially assume his new position in mid-October.

"I am happy to announce the appointment of Mircea Geoana as the next Deputy Secretary General.

He is a staunch advocate of the transatlantic bond and will bring long experience as a statesman and diplomat to this post. He will be the first Romanian to hold this senior office," Stoltenberg said, as quoted in the press release.

Prior to accepting his new position, Geoana was the president of the Aspen Institute Romania. He also had a notable political career, having served at different times as the president of the Romanian parliament's upper house, foreign minister and ambassador to the United States.